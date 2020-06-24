Bannya tests positive for coronavirus



Singer Rezwana Choudhury Bannya has tested positive for coronavirus.The singer is currently doing well right now and hopes that the next result would reveal that she is no longer infected with the novel virus.The 63 year old singer's blood test was carried out 12 days ago and she plans on running the test again after two days.





The celebrated Rabindra Sangeet singer is currently a professor and founding chair of the Department of Dance at the University of Dhaka. A graduate of Chhayanaut and Tagore's Visva-Bharat University at Shantiniketon, she founded her music school "Shurer Dhara" in 1992.Bannya received Ekushey Padak, the highest civilian award in Bangladesh in 2016.

