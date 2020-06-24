Light to moderate rain likely across country



Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecast light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind at many parts of the country in the next 24 hours commencing from 6pm Tuesday.





"Light to moderate rain/thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Sylhet and Chattogram divisions and at a few places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna and Barishal divisions with moderately heavy to heavy falls at places over the country," said a Met Office bulletin on Tuesday evening. Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, the bulletin said.





The highest temperature today was recorded 36.2 degrees Celsius at Rajshahi while minimum temperature was 24.5C at Tetulia in Rangpur division.Maximum rainfall in the last 24 hours as of 6pm was recorded 137 millimeters (mm) at Tetulia.The sun will rise at 5:13am on Wednesday in the capital.







Leave Your Comments