ACC inquiring into graft allegations against 2 officials



Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) is investigating allegations of financial misapprpriation against two officials of Standard Asiatic Oil Company which is an associate organization of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation ( BPC). These two officials are the company's Director Mohiuddin Ahmed and General Manager Mohammad Shahed.





Allegedly these two officials siphoned off 57 crore taka from seven commercial banks. This allegation was conveyed toACC through its hotline.These seven banks are Southeast Bank, Midland Bank, BRAC Bank, Premier Bank, Uttara Bank, IFIC Bank and NCC Bank.





ACC Deputy Directors SM Shahidur Rahman and Mohammad Mahmudur Rahman are looking into the allegations.On the other hand, Standard Asiatic Oil Company has called for an annual general meeting (AGM) to be held through a virtual conference on Thursday.









