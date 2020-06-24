Fobana's exemplary community services



The third anti-body test program organized by FOBANA (Federation of Bangladeshi Associations in North America) will be held in front of the Jamaica Muslim Centre on June 26. Its first and second anti-body test programs were held at Brookline and Jackson Heights on June 6 and 12.





FOBANA leaders and members have stood beside the Bangladesh Community in New York at the coronavirus crisis hour taking risks of life. Initially they distributed relief materials to needy members of the community. Now they are carrying out anti-body tests. A total of 400 people took part in the anti-body test in Brookline.





The tests were conducted between 12 noon and 5 pm. Some people could not have their blood tested even after waiting in queues as testing stopped at 5 pm. Fobana leaders Kazi Azam and Firoze Ahmed sympathized with them saying even though they stopped taking samples at 5 pm they had to work till 8 pm in keeping with schedule of the doctors present. The program would continue, they said.





Members of the Bangladesh Community in New York profusely praised the work of the FOBANA. Leaders of the organization also donated US$2500 towards the fund of Dr. Zafrullah Chowdhury of Gonoshasthya Kendra to serve coronavirus affected people of Bangladesh.





The second anti-body test programme was inaugurated at the Diversity Plaza in Jaakson Heights at 12 noon. Apart from Bangladeshis, members of other communities also took part in it standing in long queues. Bangladesh American Police Association (BAPA) and Help Chittagonians lent support to this program.





FOBANA chairman Mohammad Hossain Khan, Convener, Shah Newaz, Chief coordinator Gias Ahmed, finance director Nishat Rahim, Cultural director Ranu Newaz among others supervised the programme.





FOBANA secretary Kazi Azam and member-secretary Firoze Ahmed were responsible for overall supervision of the programme which was also attended by BAPA president Captain Karam Chowdhury, Vice President Ershad Sadik, Secretary, Prince Alam and Sergeant Enayet Ali; Help Chittagonians leaders Maqsudul Huq Chowdhury and Mir Quader. Community leaders Zillur Rahman Zillu, Moin Chowdhury, acting president of Bangladesh Society Abdur Rahim Hawladar and Moinuddin Khan Naser were also present among others.





