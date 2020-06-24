Bill placed for frequent changes in energy prices



The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2020 has been placed in the Jatiya Sangsad to empower the BERC to bring changes in tariff more than once per financial year. Currently, the law permits BERC to make change in tariff once every financial year.





State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid placed the Bill in the House on Tuesday and it was sent to the respective parliamentary standing committee for further scrutiny. The committee was asked to submit its report within 30 days.







Energy prices change in the international market continuously and the government needs to adjust it in the local market accordingly. And that's why the amendment was proposed, Nasrul Hamid said.





Leave Your Comments