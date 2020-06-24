43 fresh fatalities, 3412 infected

This person has been waiting at Sir Salimullah Medical College in the capital for four hours to give sample for coronavirus test. She claims that the authorities cannot do it due to lack of kits. The photo was taken on Tuesday. -Zahidul Islam/



The indomitable novel coronavirus has killed 43 more people in Bangladesh raising the total to 1,545. In addition, it has infected 3,412 more individuals too surging the total to 119,198.







With the updates, the death rate now stands at 1.30 percent and the infection rate reaches 20.94 percent. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) came up with the information at the regular health bulletin in the capital on Tuesday.





Professor Dr Nasima Sultana, additional director general of DGHS addressed the briefing, as she has been doing of late, and said, ''As many as 16,292 samples were tested in 65 authorized labs throughout the country. Of them, 3,412 were found to be Covid-19 positive.''





Of the 43 fresh deaths, 38 were male and five female, she said adding that 16 were from Dhaka division, 15 from Chattogram, six from Rajshahi, two from Khulna, two from Mymensingh, one from Barishal and another was from Sylhet division.





As per age categories, one was between 11-20 years old, one between 31-40, six within 41-50, 18 within 51-60, 10 between 61-70, five from 71-80 and the other two were between 81-90 years old, the DGHS official said.Professor Nasima Sultana went on to add, ''A total of 880 more patients have made recoveries in the last 24 hours taking the number to 47,635. The recovery rate is now 39.96 percent.''





The deadly Covid-19 has spread to all 64 districts in Bangladesh. The country reported its first case of the virus on March 8 while the first death was recorded on March 18. The killer virus, which broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year, has so far killed at least 474,800 people across the globe. It has infected more than 9,210,000 people in 213 countries and territories plus two international conveyances.



The US is the worst-hit country with at least 122,600 deaths and more than 2,388,000 infections. Brazil has the second highest number of infections with 1,111,000 cases. The country has so far recorded at least 51,400 deaths. Russia has counted at least 599,000 cases to date and 8,300 deaths. India has counted at least 441,000 infections and 14,000 deaths.



The UK has counted at last 42,600 deaths, the highest in Europe, followed by Italy with at least 34,600 casualties. France has lost at least 29,600 people followed by Spain with at least 28,300 casualties. Belgium has so far reported more than 9,600 deaths, followed by Germany with no fewer than 8,900 deaths while Iran has counted at least 9,700 fatalities.



Canada has lost at least 8,400 citizens followed by the Netherlands with at least 6,000 casualties. China, the epicenter of the virus, has so far recoded as many as 4,600 fatalities.







Pakistan has so far reported at least 3,600 deaths and more than 185,000 infections. Sri Lanka has recorded only 11 deaths and 1,951 infections.The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Covid-19 a pandemic. The outbreak of the virus has brought almost the entire world to an impasse.







Leave Your Comments