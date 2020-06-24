Ex-national youth booter Tultul passes away



Bangladesh national youth football team's former player and Nilphamari district football referees association's vice president veteran freedom fighter Shawkat Ali Tultul passed away on Tuesday morning due to brain hemorrhage at Rangpur medical college hospital at the age of 68, said a Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) press release yesterday.





Shawkat survived by wife, one son, one daughter and host of well wishers to mourn his death.Shawkat represented youth football team in the Asian Youth Football tournament held in 1975 in Kuwait. He also played in number of first division clubs of Dhaka.





BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin, senior vice president, vice presidents, all executive members and BFF general secretary, BFF standing committee, BFF officials and employees expressed their deep shock at the passing away of Shawkat and conveyed their sympathy to the bereaved family members.

