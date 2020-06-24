Family abandons old man in Chandpur





A 70-year-old man, who was found abandoned by the side of GT Road in Chandpur district town on Monday, was rescued and hospitalized.





A group of young men found the yet unidentified man unconscious in front of Al Hera Academy and took him to Chandpur Government General Hospital.





Locals said a woman and a man brought the old man to GT Road by a human hauler and left him there around 10am.





People suspected that the relatives of the man might have abandoned him over fears that he was infected with coronavirus.





But Sabuj Hossain, senior staff nurse of Chandpur hospital, said the old man did not show any coronavirus symptom. “He’s suffering from old age complications and mental illness,” the nurse said.





Dr Sujadoulla Rubel, resident medical officer of the hospital, said the man was sent to Dhaka with the help of the social welfare department.

Leave Your Comments