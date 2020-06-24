Mashrafe’s brother now infected with Covid-19





The younger brother of former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has been infected with coronavirus.





The development comes a few days after the former captain was diagnosed with Covid-19.





Golam Mortaza Swapan, father of Mashrafe, confirmed that his younger son Morsalin Bin Mortaza also tested positive for Covid-19 in the morning.





He is now taking treatment at his Dhaka residence, said Golam Mortaza.





Mashrafe tested positive for coronavirus on June 20. Family sources said that he is doing well.





Mashrafe’s mother-in-law and sister-in-law also tested positive for coronavirus and now undergoing treatment at a hospital in Dhaka.





Besides, Tamim Iqbal's elder brother Nafis Iqbal and national team left-arm spinner Nazmul Islam Apu have also been tested positive.





As per the latest update, 1,19,198 Bangladeshis tested positive and 1545 died from coronavirus in the country.





