Coronavirus: Bangladesh reports 3462 new cases, 37 deaths





The health authorities on Wednesday announced detection of 3462 new coronavirus cases and 37 deaths within the last 24 hours.





Since March 8, when the first cases were reported, Bangladesh has carried out 6,60,444 tests and identified 1,22,660 Covid-19 patients.





The death tally reached 1582 today.





Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily health bulletin.





The country has been seeing a spike in the number of cases in recent weeks.





Global Coronavirus Situation





The global death toll from Covid-19 reached 476,911 in the morning, according to the Centre for System Science and Engineering of Johns Hopkins University. The number of confirmed cases stands at 9,237,691.





South American country Brazil has come up to the second position with 1,145,906 confirmed cases and 52,645 deaths so far. Meanwhile, Russia, the third most infected country, confirmed 598,878 coronavirus cases and 8,349 deaths as of Wednesday.





India has come up to the fourth position with 440,215 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The country has so far reported 14,011 deaths.





Among the countries, the US has been the worst-hit with the highest recorded deaths of 121,217 patients and about 2,345,854 confirmed cases.





The UK has the third-highest death toll at 43,011, followed by Italy with 34,675, France 29,723 and Spain 28,325, according to Johns Hopkins University.





Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year.





The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.





