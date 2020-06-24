KOICA supports Mugda Hospital with ICU, medical supplies in COVID-19 response





Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) has supported the capital’s Mugda Medical College and General Hospital with Intensive Care Unit and medical supplies to help battle COVID-19 situation in Bangladesh.





The medical equipment were inclusive of ICU bed, patient monitor, ECG machine, ICU ventilator, suction machine, syringe pump, infusion pump, pulse oximeter, nebulizer, KN95 masks along with other relevant items to strengthen the hospital’s treatment facility.





The Republic of Korea’s experience in combatting COVID-19 has been praised internationally for its 3T (Test-Trace-Treat) strategy that’s been proven to be highly effective, KOICA said on Wednesday.





Doh Young-Ah, Country Director, KOICA Bangladesh Office, emphasized the heightened need for safety of health workers mentioning, ‘KOICA is highly glad to stand by Bangladesh in its COVID-19 fight and will continue rendering its assistance to curb the pandemic and improve working conditions of frontliners who are risking their lives to save the life of others amid the outbreak’.





Md Rawshan Anwar, Director, Mugda Medical College and General Hospital, thanked KOICA for extending its funding and hoped that the newly constructed facility will come of significant usage to provide quality patient care that is urgently needed.





KOICA has been maintaining close cooperation with Mugda Hospital under its largest bilateral project in Bangladesh- ‘National Institute of Advanced Nursing Education & Research’- country’s first post graduate nursing institute, along with Worlds Friends Korea programme, whereby a number of nurses actively provided their expert voluntary service.





KOICA- government aid agency of the Republic of Korea- implements Korea's grant aid and technical cooperation supporting the socio-economic development of partner countries assures to stand by Bangladesh in this time of grave need that calls for unity.

















Leave Your Comments