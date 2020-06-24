COVID-19 cases in Rajshahi division reach 4,161









With detection of 186 new more positive cases in six districts on Tuesday, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients in Rajshahi division jumped to 4,161, said a COVID-19 quarantine and isolation related daily report here today.





Of the total new positive cases, 77 were detected in Bogura district only, taking its total number of reported cases to 2,407, the highest number among all eight districts in the division.





Referring to the daily report Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya, Divisional Director of Health, said 57 more people have also tested positive for Covid-19 in Pabna followed by 31 in Rajshahi and 19 in Sirajgonj districts on the same day.





With the new detected cases, the district-wise break-up of reported COVID-19 cases now stood at 330 in Rajshahi, 89 in Chapainawabganj, 240 in Naogaon, 148 in Natore, 255 in Joypurhat, 2,407 in Bogura, 299 in Sirajgonj and 393 in Pabna districts.





Of the total infected patients, 825 have, so far, recovered from the deadly disease with 61 fatalities including 42 in Bogura and 504 others were undergoing treatment in hospitals in the division till Wednesday morning.





Following detection of new COVID-19 cases, the respective houses of the infected persons in different areas in the division were placed on 14-day lockdown according to the health related guidelines.





Dr Gopen said the whereabouts of the persons, who came in contact with COVID-19 patients, were brought to notice and they were asked to remain in home isolation so that the virus cannot spread further.





Dr. Gopendra Nath said all the positive cases for COVID-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 1,010 others are being monitored in isolation units in different hospitals under institutional supervision and another 542 were released.





On the other hand, a total of 227 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh as part of the present hectic efforts of bringing all the suspected people under quarantine while 277 others were released in all eight districts of the division over the last 24 hours till 8am today.





Among the new quarantined people, 114 have been kept under home hibernation in Natore, 16 in Joypurhat, 57 in Bogura, seven in Sirajgonj and 33 in Pabna districts.





With this, the number of total quarantined people in both home and institutional ones stood at 4,818 at present. A total of 45,065 people had, so far, been kept under quarantine since March 10 to prevent community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19).





Of them, 40,247 have, by now, been released as they were given clearance certificates after completing their respective 14-day quarantine period in the division.





Divisional Director Dr Gopen Nath added that utmost emphasis has been given to bring all the suspected people under quarantine, isolation and testing as these are being adjudged as important means of containing the community transmission of the virus.





Meanwhile, 72,078 personal protective equipment (PPE) have, so far, been distributed among the frontline healthcare workforces to handle the COVID-19 pandemic through protecting themselves from the virus infection.





There are 42,413 more PPE in stock for distribution.





A total of 935 doctors and 1,669 nurses are working in 172 public and private hospitals in the division. Around 1,914 beds, out of the total 4,899, have been prepared for treatment of the possible COVID-19 infected patients.





There are arrangements of 462 beds in isolation units here and 19 ambulances for emergency transportation for treatment of the infected patients.





Leave Your Comments