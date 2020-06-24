1,234 COVID-19 patients recover in Rangpur division









The total number of recovered coronavirus (COVID-19) patients rose to 1,234 with healing of 100 more people in a day on Tuesday among a total of 2,394 infected people in Rangpur division till 8 am today.





“The rate recovery of the coronavirus infected people now stands at 51.54 in the division,” Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui told BSS today.





The 1,234 recovered COVID-19 patients include 440 of Rangpur, 81 of Panchagarh, 174 of Nilphamari, 48 of Lalmonirhat, 70 of Kurigram, 100 of Thakurgaon, 267 of Dinajpur and 54 of Gaibandha districts.





“All of the recovered patients were discharged from home isolations or Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospitals of the division declaring them recovered after their two consecutive real-time PCR tests were found negative,” Dr. Siddiqui added.





Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Amin Ahmed Khan said the total number of COVID-19 patients rose to 2,394 with 52 new positive cases reported after testing their collected samples at the COVID-19 Laboratories in Rangpur division on Tuesday.





The district-wise break up of the 1,389 COVID-19 patients stands at 810 in Rangpur, 130 in Panchagarh, 314 in Nilphamari, 81 in Lalmonirhat, 123 in Kurigram, 190 in Thakurgaon, 526 in Dinajpur and 220 in Gaibandha districts in the division.





With one more death reported from Dinajpur on Tuesday, the total number of fatalities rose to 40 including 13 of Rangpur, nine of Dinajpur, six each of Nilphamari and Gaibandha, three of Panchagarh, two of Thakurgaon and one of Lalmonirhat districts.





“We have so far tested 24,656 collected samples and found 2,394 COPVID-19 infected patients till Tuesday night with the percentage of around 9.70 in the division,” he said.





Among the total 2,394 coronavirus patients, 140 are undergoing treatments at isolation units of different hospitals, 1,234 were released after recovery, 40 died and 980 taking treatments in isolation at homes.





“Since the beginning from March 10 last, a total of 46,786 people were put in quarantine, and of them, 40,960 released and 5,826 are currently remaining in home or institutional quarantine in Rangpur division,” Dr. Khan said.





During the last 24 hours, 401 people were put in quarantine at home or institutions and 611 others released in the division.





After getting a total of 1,64,818 pieces of personal protective equipment so far, we have already distributed 97,983 pieces of the same with a stock of 66,835 pieces in stock in the division.





