DU MIS department to launch mobile app to run academic activities









The Department of Management Information Systems (MIS) of Dhaka University is set to introduce a mobile and web based app to make its academic and administrative activities easier and more dynamic.





The department has taken the initiative for the first time and it will conduct its all activities through the app from the next month, said a press release.





This initiative is going to be executed with the funding and cooperation of the Government’s Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Department.





Using the app, different types of academic activities including online teaching, exams, and administrative services can be conducted.





A good number of features are included in this app for teachers, students, employees and alumni of the department.





“As there is no alternative to online education during this pandemic situation, we want to set an example by making departmental activities as highly organized and paperless as much as possible,” said Professor Dr. Md. Akram Hossain, Chairman of the department, also supervisor of the project.





“We have our own strong server and the app has a well-organized database system in the background”, said Mr. Rakibul Hasan, Assistant professor of MIS department.





Combining of these two, “we are expecting to gift our students a paper-less academic service system,” he added.





