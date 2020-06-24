SAF provides Burial equipment and Safety materials to Gausia Committee Bangladesh

Leave Your Comments

Salma-Adil Foundation (SAF) has handed over clothes, body bag, protective materials, PPE and gun boots for burying the dead to Gausia Committee Bangladesh of Chittagong Metropolitan Branch.Sadek Hossain Pappu received the protective equipment on behalf of Gausia Committee Bangladesh while Rashed Hamid Simon and Mohammad Shahid were present on behalf of Salma-Adil Foundation. In addition, by the initiative of SAF and Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA), a new booth has recently been set up at the Shah Alam Bir Uttam Auditorium of Chittagong Medical College and Hospital for testing corona samples of doctors and healthcare workers.Apart from this, SAF is also conducting free Covid-19 test for Dhaka residents.Founding Director of the foundation Salma Adil said, "Our foundation has been working for different levels of people in the country since the beginning of corona virus infection.""In this time of desperate helplessness, if we cannot stand by each other with what we can afford, how do we face our own children and future generations as human beings?" she added.Salma Adil further said, "Ever since the Corona pandemic first hit Bangladesh, the organization has been working for the general people at different levels. Necessary goods have been delivered to the homes of helpless people; cooked food been served to impoverished people. Financial assistance has been provided for the unemployed and unwaged people through mobile banking. Even, burials of infected victims have been arranged for free by the volunteers of the foundation. Physicians, law-enforcement forces, journalists, and other professionals working in the frontline during this crisis period, have been provided with safety equipment and personal protective equipment (PPE) by the foundation."