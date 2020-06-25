12th Annual Senate Meeting held at BUP

The 12th Annual Senate Meeting of Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) was held on Wednesday. -AA



The 12th Annual Senate Meeting of Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) held on Wednesday at its campus, announced Tk. 112.83 Crore budget for the fiscal year 2020-2021. BUP VC and Senate Chairman Major General Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan, SBP, SGP, ndc, afwc, psc, PhDpresided over the meeting.







BUP treasurer Air Cdre Muhammad Belal, BUP, ndu, ndc, psc, GD(P)announced the budget in the meeting. Besides, BUP 12th Annual Report also has been put forward for approval.





Apart from approving the 2020-2021 fiscal year budget, the Senate members also approved the revised budget for 2019-2020 fiscal year amounting Tk. 109.18 Crore and the 12th Annual Report of BUP. BUP registrar Brigadier General Md Mahboob Sarwar, ndc, afwc, psc, G+ moderated the meeting as Member Secretary.







Among the Senate members, notably Major (Retd) Rafiqul Islam, Bir Uttam, MP, Mostafizur Rahman, MP, H N Ashiqur Rahman, MP, Muhammad Faruk Khan, MP& BUP Pro-VC Prof. M Abul Kashem Mozumder, PhD were present in the meeting. Noted that most of the senate members attended the meeting through online and given their valuable opinions.



