'No more waste on roads, open spaces'

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh laying the foundation stone of Islamabad STS under ward number29 of the city on Wednesday. -AA



Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Wednesday said that no more garbage and waste would be allowed on roads and open places.







Garbage collectors will now collect garbage from house-to-house from six o'clock in the evening in every wards. All waste will be transferred to this Intermediate Waste Transfer Center (STS) by 10 pm (night). From STS, the waste will be taken to Matual waste disposal site from 10pm, said Taposh, reports UNB.







So, there will be no more waste on open places and roads, he said while laying the foundation stone of Islamabad STS under ward number29 of the city on Wednesday.







Taposh said, "We have already rearranged our waste management activities." From now on, we will build waste transfer centres in the wards which do not have waste transfer centres." "We will build one STS in each of the 75 wards of DSCC."







Meanwhile, Mayor Taposh said that the cleaners will sweep the streets from 9pm and Dhaka city will be clean and tidy within 6 am.







Later, Taposh inspected the STS to be constructed at Malibagh (Ward No 12) and inspected the front road adjacent to Nagar Bhaban, Bangabazar, Anandabazar and Fulbaria bus stopover behind Nagar Bhaban and identified the existing problems. He also directed to take necessary steps to keep these roads free.







Leave Your Comments