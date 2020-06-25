Info secy Kamrun Nahar infected with Covid-19



Information secretary Kamrun Nahar has been infected with coronavirus.Kamrun Nahar's personal secretary Mohammad Enamul Ahsan said she tested corona positive on Tuesday, reports UNB.





She is now undergoing treatment at her residence, said the PS.The health authorities on Wednesday announced the detection of 3,462 new coronavirus cases and 37 deaths within the last 24 hours.







Since March 8, when the first cases were reported, Bangladesh has carried out 660,444 tests and identified 122,660 Covid-19 patients. The death tally has climbed to 1,582.

