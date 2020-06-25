BD urges UN to implement COP21



Bangladesh on Tuesday urged the United Nation Security Council (UNSC) to take bold decision in implementing the Paris Climate Agreement (COP21) to ensure security and peace across the world.





Foreign minister Dr. AK Abdul Momen made the call in a video statement screened at the Berlin Climate and Security Conference 2020.He said, "The UN security council cannot evade this (climate change) issue any longer. Let them take bold decision in consultation with relevant stakeholders for a better world."







"Climate issue is not only our development issue, not only it's a security issue, it's also our existential issue, and this needs to be handled and managed by collaboration of all countries and we must follow through the Paris Agreement," Dr. Momen said.





Terming the Covid-19 pandemic an eye-opener for all the countries, he said if global warming goes up above 1.5?C, not only climate vulnerable Bangladesh or the Maldives will suffer rather many cities and towns that they are so proud of may not exist at all for the future generations."





If millions are uprooted, it will be security risk not only for Bangladesh but the region as well," Momen warned.He appealed the world leaders to work together in collaboration and in partnership to save the planet from destruction.





"We must work together to ensure security and peace across nations," he added.Bangladesh became President of Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF), a platform of 48 climate vulnerable countries.





Dr Momen said it is imperative to put focus on mitigation and adaptation over losses and damages due to the climate change.The Berlin Climate and Security Conferences are hosted by the German Federal Foreign Office in partnership with adelphi and the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK).





