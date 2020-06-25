'AL always welcomes youths'



Awami League (AL) leaders in a webinar said that the party always gives importance to the youths of the country and lauded their role during the War of Liberation in 1971.





They came up with the remarks in the webinar on 'Youth Expectations from Bangladesh Awami League' held on Tuesday night marking the AL's 71st founding anniversary, reports BSS.





It was broadcasted live on the party's official Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/awamileague.1949/) and YouTube channel(https://www.youtube.com/user/myalbd).





The discussants of the program were AL Organizing Secretaries Abu Sayeed Al Mahmud Shapan, MP, and Shafiul Alam Chowdhury Nadel, Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, Forest and Environment Secretary Delwar Hossain, Research and Information Secretary Dr Selim Mahmud, International Affairs Secretary Dr Shammi Ahmed and Central Working Committee members Golam Kabir Rabbani Chinu and Marufa Akter Popi.





Prime Minister's Special Assistant and a member of Awami League's International Affairs Sub-committee Barrister Shah Ali Farhad conducted the webinar.





