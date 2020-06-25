Asaduzzaman dedicates poem to George Floyd



Prominent actor Asaduzzaman Noor who is known for his brilliant recitation skill has penned down a poem dedicated to George Floyd's murder. Gerorge Floyd's death became the symbol of racial discrimination that the black people still face under the white supremacists.







Asaduzzaman Noor recited the following lines from his poem 'Let the black person breathe,' "Let me breathe! My red blood that streams beneath my dark skin/ my lungs that are falling down like the petals of a freshly bloomed red rose/ Let me breathe oh please." Asaduzzaman Noor was deeply impacted by the horrendous video of George Floyd pleading to a police officer to let him breathe.





