Rtv to organize reality show `Banglar Gayen`



The music reality show 'BanglarGayen' is going to held on the private television channel Rtv. The talented artists from home and abroad will be able to take part in this new event through online. S I Tutul, Shawkat Ali Emon and IbrarTipu will be the judges of this event.







The reality show was inaugurated on June 11 through Facebook live of the Facebook page of Rtv Online. The popular musicians and musicians from Bangladesh and India took part in the event. CEO of Rtv Syed Ashiq Rahman inaugurated the online event.







At the time, he said, "The creative talent never stops, coronavirus hampers the normal life. Rtv believes in creative work. That is why ''BanglarGayen' is organized from the place of responsibility towards the practice of songs of the people stuck home."



