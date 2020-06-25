10th edition of 'Dhaka Lit Fest' cancelled



The 10th edition of 'Dhaka Lit Fest' has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus epidemic. This edition of this popular event will be held in 2022. Dhaka Lit Fest's directors SadafSaaz, Ahsan Akbar, and K Anis Ahmed said this in a press release on Monday.





"We are concerned about the safety of our invited guests and participants due to the global coronavirus pandemic," the press release said. That is why we are sadly announcing that our 10th edition will be held in 2022 instead of January 2021. Numerous renowned writers, literary and cultural personalities have taken part in this long nine-year event of 'Dhaka Lit Fest'.

Leave Your Comments