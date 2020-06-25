Bhabna's new hobby: Painting with makeup

Six of Bhabna's paintings have been sold already, bought by interested netizens. -Collected



Actor AshnaHabibBhabna utilized her time being stuck at home throughout the shutdown by painting with makeup products as the medium. She used makeup products such as lipstick, mascara and eye shadow In the last three months, the actor-turned-artist created around 80 paintings by staying home.







She painted her first artwork on March 30 with lipsticks. Almost every day since then, she has been filling her canvases with her unique paintings. In the beginning, she completed 30 paintings with makeup items. Afterwards, she began painting with the traditional medium of colors and brush.







"I am not a professional painter, I took a few drawing lessons in my childhood. But I have always loved painting. Whenever I visit new places either at home or abroad, I buy a painting. You can call it my passion," Bhabna said."I started painting out of curiosity to keep myself busy during the shutdown. I couldn't concentrate on writing, hence I turned to colors and brush," she added.







Bhabna's first artwork I painted is called 'My Pink Tree'. "Everybody praised the artwork when I posted it on Facebook. I have many professional artists in my friendliest, they inspired me a lot. I loved their words of encouragement," the multifaceted actor said.





AnimeshAich, Bhabna's partner and film producer was a student of Charukala and he inspired her to paint. "Animesh guided me through video calls. I am not familiar with the methods of painting which is why whenever I got stuck, Animesh helped me," she said.







Animesh also helped Bhabna name her paintings.Netizens have shown interest in buying her artworks, and six of them have been sold already.The actor said, "I gave myself time during the shutdown, tried to keep my mental peace. That is why it was possible to finish the paintings.







During the shutdown, Bhabna also acted in a short film which was shot at home. It was directed by AnimashAich; the drama was aired during EidUl-Fitr. The correspondent asked her when she would return on sets, to which an anxious Bhabna replied, "Actually, I am not in a mental state to return to shootings, but I will consider returning to work if I get a good script."





Leave Your Comments