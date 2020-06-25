Coronavirus:Global death toll now 482,128





The global death toll from Covid-19 reached 482, 128 on Thursday morning, according to the Centre for System Science and Engineering of Johns Hopkins University.





Besides, the number of confirmed cases rose to 9,405,800, according to JHU data.





South American country Brazil has come up to the second position with 1,188,631 confirmed cases and 53,830 deaths so far.





Meanwhile, Russia, the third most infected country, confirmed 606,043 coronavirus cases and 8,503 deaths as of Thursday.





Meanwhile, South Asian country India has come up to the fourth position with 456,183 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The country has so far reported 14,476deaths.





Among the countries, the US has been the worst-hit with the highest recorded deaths of 121,969 patients and about 2,380,452 confirmed cases.





In the US, New York State alone counted 31,252 deaths till the date.





The UK has the third-highest death toll at 43,165, followed by Italy with 34,644, France 29,734and Spain 28,327, according to Johns Hopkins University.





Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year.





The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.





Situation in Bangladesh





Bangladesh confirmed its first cases on March 8 and the first death on March 18 but it has been seeing a sharp rise in both new cases and deaths in recent weeks.





Bangladesh has so far reported 122,660 coronavirus cases and 1,582 deaths till Wednesday.





Health authorities on Tuesday reported 3,462new Covid-19 cases and 37 deaths as of Wednesday .





Red Zones in Bangladesh





The government has announced general holidays for 'red zones' (areas with most coronavirus patients) in some areas of fifteen districts in a bid to contain the spread of the highly contagious virus.





General holidays were announced in some parts of Chattogram, Bogura, Moulvibazar, Chuadanga, Jashore, Madaripur, Narayanganj, Habiganj, Munshiganj, Cumilla, Faridpur, Manikganj, Brahmanbaria, Narsingdi, Cox’s Bazar, Magura, Khulna and Kushtia districts.





People will have to maintain health issues when going out for emergency work or they would face legal action.





All have to abide by the directives provided by the Health Department during this period.





Earlier, some areas of the two city corporations in Dhaka, Chattogram, Narayanganj, Narshingdi and Gazipur district have been marked as ‘Red zones’ to contain the spread of coronavirus.

