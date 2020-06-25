Indonesia Covid-19 cases surpass 49,000





The number of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia has surpassed 49,000 with an additional 1,113 cases reported in 24 hours.





Indonesian government spokesman on Covid-19, Achmad Yurianto, said as of Wednesday, another 38 fatalities were recorded, bringing the death toll to 2,573.





"The positive cases now stand at 49,009, with 13,069 patients still under Covid-19 surveillance," he said in his daily press conference broadcast via the official YouTube channel of the Indonesian Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) today.





The highest number of fatalities was recorded in East Java province with 750 cases, followed by the provinces of Jakarta (602 cases), West Java (171), South Kalimantan (168) and others. – Bernama

