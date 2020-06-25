UN allocates $ 5mn to support response to Cyclone Amphan









The UN’s Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) has allocated US$ 5 million to complement the government’s response to the people in need.





Last month, Cyclone Amphan caused large scale destruction of livelihoods in the South Western part of Bangladesh.





The CERF allocation will provide high-impact life-saving assistance to a prioritized caseload of 250,000 persons in the districts of Khulna and Satkhira in Khulna Division and, in Barguna and Patuakhali districts in Barisal Division.





The CERF funding is provided to five UN agencies: FAO, UNDP, UNFPA, UNICEF and WFP under the leadership of the UN Resident Coordinator, according to UN office in Dhaka.





The targeted vulnerable population will benefit from emergency WASH, Shelter, Protection, Nutrition and Livelihood support as well as cash assistance.





On 20 May, Cyclone Amphan made landfall near Jammu Island, West Bengal. Situation Analysis and Anticipatory Impacts Assessments were issued prior cyclone landfall.





It activated the Humanitarian Preparedness and Response Plan (HPRP) in line with the contingency plan for climate-related disasters in time of COVID- 19 pandemic of the Humanitarian Coordination Task Team (HCTT).





The Needs Assessment Working Group (NAWG) co-led by the Department of Disaster Management and CARE completed the Joint Needs Assessment, UN Women coordinated a Rapid Gender Analysis and the HCTT Cyclone Amphan Response Plan was finalized with the support of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief (MoDMR).





It integrates some components of the IFRC’s appeal launched on 28 May 2020.





The plan seeks US$ 25 million to assist 700,000 people in Khulna, Satkhira, Bagerhat, Patuakhali, Barguna, Bhola and Jashore.





Once again, the Sundarbans played a critical role in lessening the impact of the cyclone in Bangladesh.





The protection of natural treasures must be an integral part of Disaster Risk Reduction strategies to complement man-made flood defense systems.





The CERF-funded projects have a strong focus on women, children and persons with disabilities and will be delivered in line with COVID-19 mitigation measures, said the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh, Mia Seppo.





Red Cross Red Crescent Movement organizations, national and international NGOs including members of the Start Fund Bangladesh are supporting the national response (see detailed in updates and monitoring reports).





The UN noted the importance of the contributions from partners to complement the government’s response and to facilitate a quick and smooth recovery process for all persons affected by the cyclone.

