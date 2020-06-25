COVID-19 cases reach 2,441 in Rangpur division





The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) patients reached 2,441 as 47 new positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours till 8 am today in Rangpur division.





Officials said the district-wise breakup of the patients now stands at 828 in Rangpur, 130 in Panchagarh, 319 in Nilphamari, 84 in Lalmonirhat, 125 in Kurigram, 191 in Thakurgaon, 536 in Dinajpur and 228 Gaibandha districts.





Talking to BSS, Focal Person of COVID-19 and Assistant Director (Health) for Rangpur division Dr. ZA Siddiqui said the number of recovered COVID-19 patients also marks a rising trend despite a limited scale community transmission of the virus at places.





“The total number of recovered COVID-19 patients rose to 1,286 now with the recovery of 52 more patients in Rangpur division on Wednesday,” he said.





“The recovery rate among the total 2,441 coronavirus infected patients now stands at 52.86 percent in the division,” he said.





The 1,286 recovered COVID-19 patients include 465 of Rangpur, 81 of Panchagarh, 193 of Nilphamari, 49 of Lalmonirhat, 70 of Kurigram, 101 of Thakurgaon, 273 of Dinajpur and 54 of Gaibandha districts.





Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Amin Ahmed Khan said a total of 25,024 collected samples from across Rangpur division were tested so far, and of them, found 2,441 as coronavirus positive with the percentage of 9.75 in the division.





With three more deaths reported on Wednesday, the total number of fatalities rose to 43 including 13 in Rangpur, 10 in Dinajpur, eight in Gaibandha, six in Nilphamari, three in Panchagarh, two in Thakurgaon and one in Lalmonirhat districts of the division.





Among the total 2,441 COVID-19 patients, 134 are undergoing treatments at isolation units of different hospitals after recovery of 1,286 patients and 43 deaths while 978 remaining in isolation at homes in the division.





“Since the beginning, we have put a total of 47,160 people in quarantines, and of them, 41,368 released and 5,802 are currently remaining in home or institutional quarantines in Rangpur division,” he said.





During the last 24 hours, 366 people were put in quarantine at home or institutions and 408 others released in all eight districts in the division.





“After getting a total of 1,71,316 pieces of personal protective equipment so far, we have already distributed 98,406 pieces of the same among the health service providers with a stock of 72,910 pieces in the division,” Dr. Khan added.





Chief of Divisional Coronavirus Service and Prevention Task Force and Principal of RpMC Professor Dr. AKM Nurunnabi Lyzu said Dr. Khan said all of the authorities concerned are working in a coordinated way to check COVID-19 spread in the division.





“Every citizen should stay at home, maintain physical distance, wear masks while going outside on emergency needs and properly abide by the health directives to contain community transmission of the deadly virus for safety of all,” he added.





Leave Your Comments