GM Quader mourns death of Judge Ferdous Ahmed













Jatiya Party Chairman and Deputy Leader of the Opposition GM Quader today expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of District Judge Ferdous Ahmed.





In a condolence message, the opposition leader said Lalmonirhat Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Ferdous Ahmed had performed his duty with due reputation, said a release here today.





He sought eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.





Lalmonirhat Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Ferdous Ahmed died of coronavirus at Dhaka Combined Military Hospital on Wednesday night at the age of 58.





