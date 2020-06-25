Over 6.98 cr people get relief assistance









As part of government continuous effort of distributing relief during the current corona virus crisis, around 6,98,97,650 individuals under more than 1.59 crore families have received the government relief assistance throughout the country.





The government so far has distributed 1,84,122 tonnes out of 2,11,017 tonnes of rice among the people, according to the data provided by 64 district administrations till June 24.





The government has allocated nearly Taka123 crore in cash for purchasing other goods including the baby food across the country.





Of the total allocation, Taka 95,83,72,264in cash has been earmarked for purchasing relief materials …where Taka 86,45,000,00 has been distributed among 4,23,79,000 individuals, it said.





The government has distributed baby food of Taka 24,21,19,606 among more 16.18 lakh people against the total allocation of Taka 27.14 crore, the PID handout added.





