Coronavirus in Bangladesh: 6,78, 443 tests conducted, confirmed cases 1,26,606









A total of 1,26,606 in 6,78, 443 coronavirus tests carried out in Bangladesh have turned out to be positive.

The health authorities have confirmed 3,946 cases after testing 17,999 samples in the span of 24 hours until Thursday.

Since March 18, the government said 1621 people have died of COVID-19.









In the last 24 hours, 39 people died from the highly contagious disease.

Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana came up with the disclosure at its daily health bulletin.

Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8. The number of cases has spiked in recent weeks.









Global Coronavirus Situation

The global death toll from Covid-19 reached 482, 128 on Thursday morning, according to the Centre for System Science and Engineering of Johns Hopkins University.

Besides, the number of confirmed cases rose to 9,405,800, according to JHU data.





South American country Brazil has come up to the second position with 1,188,631 confirmed cases and 53,830 deaths so far.

Meanwhile, Russia, the third most infected country, confirmed 606,043 coronavirus cases and 8,503 deaths as of Thursday.





Meanwhile, South Asian country India has come up to the fourth position with 456,183 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The country has so far reported 14,476deaths.





Among the countries, the US has been the worst-hit with the highest recorded deaths of 121,969 patients and about 2,380,452 confirmed cases.





In the US, New York State alone counted 31,252 deaths till the date.





The UK has the third-highest death toll at 43,165, followed by Italy with 34,644, France 29,734and Spain 28,327, according to Johns Hopkins University.





Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December last year.





The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic on March 11.

