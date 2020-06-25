Coronavirus testing facility to be expanded to all districts: Minister





Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Thursday said coronavirus testing facility will gradually be expanded to all the districts.





He made the disclosure while speaking at a regular briefing at his residence in the capital this morning.





Quader, also general secretary of Awami League, stressed building effective co-ordination among medical institutions to execute the plan.





He noted that there are allegations against some hospitals and clinics of harassing service seekers advising unnecessary tests and called upon all concerned to set an example of humanity during the pandemic.





While talking over BNPs allegation of depoliticisation attempt against the government, Quader said that the government is not doing any politics during the crisis.





“The politics is now to prevent coronavirus infection and save people,” he said adding they have no politics now except blind criticism of the government through speeches and statements.





The minister reaffirmed that there are adequate food stocks in the country. Besides, foreign currency reserves have risen to thirty-five billion dollar and the remittance flow is good.





He called upon the private organizations not to retrench manpower during the ongoing crisis over Covid-19 pandemic.





