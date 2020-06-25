Published:  04:14 PM, 25 June 2020

Fire guts valuables at Birdem Hospital-2

Fire guts valuables at Birdem Hospital-2

A fire broke out on the 2nd floor of Bangladesh Institute of Research and Rehabilitation in Diabetes, Endocrine and Metabolic Disorders (Birdem) Hospital-2 in the city’ s Segunbagicha area on Wednesday.

Lima Khanam, a duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence Control room, said the fire broke out on the second floor of the 14-storied hospital  around 11:22 am.

On information, two firefighting units went to the spot and extinguished the blaze around 11:40 am.

Valuables worth Tk 2.5 lakh were gutted by the fire.

However, the origin of the fire could not be known immediately. No casualty was reported.

In another incident, a fire broke out at a polythene factory at Sawarighat in Old Dhaka on Thursday morning.

Fire service sources said the fire originated from electric short circuit  at the factory around 10:25 am.

On information, six firefighting units went to the spot and brought  the fire under control around 11:08 am.

Affected factory owners claimed that the fire gutted valuables worth Tk 5 lakh.


Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From City

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »