GD Assist to fly back expatriate Bangladeshis & immigrant visa holders to New York & Paris on July 4

GD Assist is arranging to operate two special flights from Dhaka to New York and Paris for the expatriate Bangladeshis residing in Bangladesh currently.The support and approval of Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) enables GD Assist to arrange repatriation.Many of the NRBs are stranded in Bangladesh due to the suspension of global airline transportation caused by the global lockdown.GD Assist, as the country's largest healthcare management agency, has been actively trying to facilitate return of these NRBs. For example, GD Assist arranged a special flight from Dhaka to Chicago earlier this month to facilitate return of US immigrants, green card holders and immigrant visa holders, who were in dire need to enter USA urgently.As continuation of the initiative of facilitating return of NRBs to their regular lives abroad, GD Assist is going to operate two more special flights from Dhaka to New York and Paris respectively for expatriate Bangladeshis, subject to approval of the concerned authorities. Both the flights to New York and Paris are to depart from Dhaka on July 4, for which the passenger registration process has already started.GD Assist has published a special notice in their social media pages and website urging interested NRBs to email copies of their passport and visa for registration. For any inquiry, people interested to book a seat may email to: [email protected]
, or may also write to GD Assist's Facebook Messenger: https://m.me/greendeltaassist/
