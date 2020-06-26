Diner Sheshe





"Every morning before school, mumma would braid my hair. I never liked it, and would make her re-do it multiple times till she'd give up and just let me do it on my own. She'd make my favorite snacks after school.







She made the best pizza, pasta and cold coffee. On weekends, I'd wake up to the smell of her amazing dosas, and her voice humming some old Hindi song.







Even as I grew older, mumma attended all my school and college events. We loved posing and clicking pictures together, and recently, she participated in a Mother's Day fashion show with me. She was shy, but still agreed to participate because she knew how happy it would make me.







Then last year, she suddenly started complaining of a heavy headache. It stayed for 5 days, so we went to the doctor. They conducted an MRI and she was diagnosed with cancer. All sorts of dark thoughts entered my head- the thought of her not being there was gut-wrenching.







She went through 3 chemotherapies, relapsed, and then underwent 2 more chemos. The excessive chemo got her into a coma. When she came out of it, she didn't remember who we were.







I still remember, for a month, every morning, she'd ask me who I was. It broke my heart. On April 19th this year, she passed away. I held her hand and broke down. It's been 2 months, and it's been hell without her.







Whenever I miss her, I run up to my terrace, look at the sky and talk to her- just praying that wherever she is, she's happy. She wanted me to look after papa and bhai, so that's what I'm trying my best to do. I'm going to live this life for her, and only her. It helps to think about it that way.







Still, on the darkest days, I think about how I'd give anything for her to braid my hair again, and not complain about it, to listen to her singing, and not let her stop, to eat just one last bite of her dosa, and not feel her absence."





Humans of Bombay, Fb

