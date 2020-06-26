'Punishment for breaching hygiene rules at cattle markets'

Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh



Necessary instructions will be given to ensure that hygiene rules are followed at cattle markets amid the coronavirus outbreak, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh said Thursday.







"We will take action if the markets' management or anyone associated with them, violates those instructions," he said while participating in a video conference on cattle market management with LGRD Minister Tajul Islam. Taposh informed the minister that they have already formed a management committee to ensure hygiene at the cattle market considering the coronavirus pandemic, reports UNB.







The committee will monitor the markets round the clock to ensure health rules are being followed for curbing the spread of coronavirus, he said. In addition, regular mobile courts will be conducted to ensure hygiene rules.







These temporary cattle markets will be allowed for three to five days and it will also be marked in the haat how far cows can be kept from each other. And instructions will be given to ensure one-way movement in the haat, he added. Thanking the minister at the time, DSCC Mayor Taposh said, "The excellent coordination of the corporation with the Ministry has also increased the dynamism of our work."



