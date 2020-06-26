Covid-19: WSSCC Bangladesh for raising health awareness

WSSCC Bangladesh distributed 32,000 soaps and 32,000 leaflets in different parts of eight divisions across the country. -AA



Volunteers and field workers of Water Supply & Sanitation Collaborative Council (WSSCC) Bangladesh urged the health authorities to raise greater awareness at community level to fight Covid-19 pandemic. They made this call and urged the authorities concerned from their work experiences during the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, said a press release.





Shah Md Anowar Kamal, the National Coordinator of WSSCC Bangladesh also the executive director of UST, said "Community level health awareness is one of the most important things to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic." A total of 32,000 soaps and 32,000 leaflets were distributed among community people in eight divisions under an emergency response project by WSSCC, Evolving into the Sanitation and Hygiene Fund (SHF), he said.





In an effort to disseminate authentic and reliable information on Covid-19, 32,000 leaflets were displayed in rural areas to raise awareness, he added. The posters, regarding Covid-19 pandemic measures on hand washing, hygiene maintenance tips and information were displayed at community level, health care centers and community clinic's walls.





On the other hand, WSSCC Bangladesh displayed 110 large size PVC banners on various information about the Covid-19 pandemic. It showed the rules of hand washing, wearing masks, keeping three feet distance, consuming vitamin C related foods, taking frequent hot water and well boiled food is wise in preventing the disease.With WSSCC Bangladesh, partners like UST, AVAS, IDEA, SUS, WDP, TRINAMOOL, Shushilan and CUP were also involved with the nationwide activities.







