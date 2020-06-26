7 recovered from COVID-19 in Sarail

Sarail UNO ASM Musa handing over gifts among recovered patients od COVID-19 infection in Sarail upazila on Thursday. -AA



6 more recovered patients of COVID-19 infection have gotten the release paper from the authorities in Sarail. As of now, a total of 7 patients have safely recovered from this deadly infection.





They are, Shamima Begum, Shourav Paul, Shahana Begum, Hosena Begum, Jitu Mia, Lavli Islam and Nuruzzaman. Sarail upazila health department hopes that the number of recovered patients will increase gradually.







Sarail Upazila UNO ASM Musa, Upazila Health Officer Dr Noman Mia, UP chairman Abdul Zabbar and other were present on the ceremony marking the recovery of those six patients at the Upazila Health Complex. Officials stated that the number of identified patients is 47 at present. They are trying their best to increase the recovery rate.







Upazila Health Officer Noman Mia stated that authorities are collecting samples for multiple times to ensure the reports. On the other hands, some patients who are taking help while staying at homes are getting better. So they are expecting that the number of recovered patients will increase.







Sarail UNO ASM Musa told the correspondent that the reckless movement and lack of social distancing could increase the number of infected people. All should follow proper social distancing to stay healthy is this situation.

Leave Your Comments