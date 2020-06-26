UN allocates $5m to BD for Amphan recovery



The United Nation (UN) has allocated five million US dollar from its Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) for helping Bangladesh government's response to the country's southwestern part people those were affected by cyclone Amphan last month.





The CERF allocation will provide high-impact life-saving assistance to a prioritized caseload of 250,000 persons in the districts of Khulna, Satkhira, Barguna and Patuakhali, a press release issued by UN resident coordinator's office on Thursday.





The CERF funding is provided to five UN agencies - FAO, UNDP, UNFPA, UNICEF and WFP - under the leadership of the UN Resident Coordinator."The CERF-funded projects have a strong focus on women, children and persons with disabilities and will be delivered in line with COVID-19 mitigation measures," said the UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Mia Seppo.





Pointing out that the Sundarbans once again played a critical role in lessening the impact of the cyclone in Bangladesh, she said the protection of natural treasures must be an integral part of Disaster Risk Reduction strategies to complement man-made flood defense systems.





Dozens of people have lost their lives as on May 20, cyclone Amphan made landfall in southwest ashore of Kolkata in eastern India and is making its way further north-east towards Bangladesh, causing further destruction and flooding.







Leave Your Comments