Robi, GP asked to explain uncensored content on web platforms



The Information Ministry on Thursday sought explanation over the uncensored content of web series and other genres that are published on largely unregulated internet platforms, from the two leading mobile operators Robi and Grameenphone (GP) within seven days.





Two separate letters to the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of GP and Robi were issued in this regard on Wednesday. The letters said that such uncensored contents have a negative impact on media and society. "





The government wants to know whether your company has any license or government registration to upload and publish such uncensored content using your platform and networks," it said."And if you have please explain it," the letter said.





Publishing such contents goes against Section 69 of Bangladesh Telecommunication (amended) act, 2010, section 4 and 8 of Pornography control act 2012, Digital Security act 2018 and penal code of Information technology act 2006, the letter said."Such activity is not desirable from a large company like you, as these contents violate the traditional values of the society," it added.





