Dhaka Bank wins IFC award



Dhaka Bank Limited has been awarded as '2019 Best Issuing Bank in South Asia, by International Finance Corporation (IFC) in 9th Annual Trade Awards program. The award recognises Dhaka Bank for best Utilization and Performance of the Global Trade Finance Program (GTFP).





International Finance Corporation (IFC), World Bank Group has announced the IFC Trade Awards to recognise its Partners' leadership in providing trade finance in emerging markets.







It is mentionable that, last year in 8th IFC Trade Awards program Dhaka Bank Limited was also awarded as '2017 Best Issuing Bank Partner for Climate Smart Trade' under the Global Trade Finance Program (GTFP) of IFC.







This award was given to Dhaka Bank for its contribution to climate friendly trade transactions. Dhaka Bank has expressed gratitude to the Bank's customers for their continuous support to achieve these awards and thanked IFC, World Bank Group for the recognition.

