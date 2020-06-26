Stocks end week in green



Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), closed week extending the slight gain of previous session amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. At DSE, the broad index, DSEX settled at 3969.28 points on Thursday, last working day of week, with a gain of 4.45 points or 0.11 percent.





Besides, two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 and Shariah index, DSES also edged up by 2.98 points and 0.93 points to settle at 1330.31 points and 919.50 points respectively. On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 14,686 trades were executed in Thursday's trading session with a trading volume of 31.06 million securities.





Market turnover, another crucial indicator, stood at Taka 683 million which is higher than of the previous day's Taka 541 million. Gainers took lead over losers as out of 265 issues traded, 29 securities gained price while 16 declined and 220 remained unchanged. The market-cap of DSE increased slightly to 3,108 which was Taka 3,107 billion in the previous session.







The top 10 gainers were Indo-Bangla Pharma, Beximco Pharma, Paramount Insurance, National Bank, National Life Insurance, Pharma Aid, First Sucurity Islami Bank, ACME Laboratories, JMI Syringe and Jamuna Bank. Beximco Pharma topped the turnover chart followed by Reckitt Benckiser, BSCCL, Summit Power, Indo-Bangla Pharma, Linde Bangladesh, Square Pharma, Pharma Aids, Wata Chemical and First Security Islami Bank.





CSCX and CASPI went up by 0.63 points and 5.94 points to stand at 6818.26 points and 11262.09 points respectively. At CSE, a total of 3,751,825 shares and mutual funds of 111 companies were traded, of which 20 issues advanced while 12 declined and 79 issues remained unchanged.





The 10 top losers were Aramit Cement, Reckitt Benckiser, AB Bank, Power Grid, ICB Employees Provident Mutual Fund 1 Scheme 1, Republic Insurance, Eastern Lubricants, Pragati Insurance, Prime Insurance and National Tea.On the other hand, port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also closed trading at green extending the gaining streak of previous day.





