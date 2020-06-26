Nora is master of the art of observation



Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi says she has mastered the art of observation.Nora took to Instagram, where she shared a stunning photograph in an ice-blue blazer. She completed her look with a messy bun, hoop-earrings and nude-make-up.In the image, Nora is looks away from the camera. "





Mastered the art of observation," she wrote.Nora is an avid user of social media. She keeps her fans and followers entertained with her regular dose of dance and hilarious TikTok videos.In a short time, Nora has established herself as one of the best dancers in Bollywood, with hits such as "Manohari" ('Baahubali: The Beginning'), "Dilbar" ('SatyamevJayate'), "





O sakisaki" ('Batla House'), "Kamariya" ('Stree') and "Ektohkamzindagani" ('Marjaavaan'), besides her recent hit "Garmi" in 'Street Dancer 3D'.She will next be seen in the Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India'. It tells the tale of Indian Air Force pilot Vijay Karnik.



