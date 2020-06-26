Nine-day online Miniature Art Project 'DOOB' begins



A nine-day online Miniature Art Project 'DOOB' (Immersion) will begin on Thursday.Young Bangladeshi artist AzizeeFawmi Khan is the initiator of this project which is her very first attempt at art curation. The virtual art project will be showcased on social media platforms from June 25 to July 3, reports UNB.





Azizee said 'Doob' is an independent and multidisciplinary online based 'Miniature' art project intended to showcase nine emerging young artists' works from Bangladesh. "At its core, 'Doob' proposes to its collaborators to examine their understanding of this now somewhat immersed world, nature, biodiversity at the time of this pandemic," the artist said.





She said the first interaction of Doob started at the beginning of June around the time to celebrate World Environment Day, which started as a discussion among a few artists over social media. In this project, some artists directly address social and environmental issues while others find optimism in nature and simplicity of life. One tends to swim even deeper into one's psyche to analyse the different states of being, she added.





Azizee said since usual gallery based art practice is no more an option at this moment, all the artists have been working from home. So, Miniature was chosen as the project's art form to overcome the limitation of space.





"The purpose of this project is to hold on to these perceptions, raise awareness about nature and all the important things in life. So that we breathe in a better, brighter and harmonious world, since we are about to resurface again," the initiator said. The collaborating artists are - Sara Hossain, Antora Mehrukh Azad, Anannya Mehpar Azad, Nusrat Jahan Titly, Arzina Ahasan, Sarah Jabin, Shipra Rani Biswas, Taniya Rahman Roshney and Shaily Shrabonti.







