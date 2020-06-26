40,107 Asrayan families get relief amid COVID-19 in Rangpur div

Leave Your Comments

Some 40,107 rehabilitated families, residing at 428 ‘Asrayan Prakalpa’ in all eight districts of Rangpur division, are getting special relief from the government in the wake of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.“Along with providing relief assistance, we are inspiring the ‘Asrayan Prakalpa’ dwellers in abiding by the health directives to prevent community transmission of COVID-19,” Additional Divisional Commissioner (Revenue) Abu Taher Md. Masud Rana told BSS.The district-wise break up of the total 40,107 rehabilitated families stands at 5,440 at 52 projects in Rangpur, 6,113 at 73 projects in Kurigram, 8,300 at 103 projects at Gaibandha and 6,300 families at 32 projects in Nilphamari districts.Besides, 4,390 families have been rehabilitated at 35 projects in Lalmonirhat, 6,579 families at 90 projects in Dinajpur, 160 families at six projects in Thakurgaon and 2,825 families at 37 projects in Panchagarh districts of the division.As per the direction of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to ensure food for all distressed people, the local administrations are reaching special relief assistance to the ‘Asrayan Prakalpa’ dwellers aiming at securing their life and livelihood under the present situation.“We have put special importance on reaching special relief at doorsteps of the ‘Asrayan Prakalpa’ residents through the district and upazila administrations and local public representatives across Rangpur division amid COVID-19 pandemic,” Rana said.Gangachara Upazila Cooperatives Officer (UCO) Md. Aftabuzzaman said, a total of 2,660 river-eroded rehabilitated families at 19 ‘Asrayan Prakalpa’ in Gangachara upazila of Rangpur district, are now getting special relief assistance from the government.“We have suspended realisation of weekly installments against the microcredit loans from the ‘Asrayan Prakalpa’ residents in the upazila like elsewhere in the country to stand beside them under the COVID-19 pandemic situation,” he added.Talking to BSS, Chairman of Nohali union in Gangachara upazila of Rangpur Abul Kalam Azad Titul said the 280 families at Purbo Kochua-1, Purbo Kochua-2 and Char Nohali ‘Asrayan Prakalpa’ of the union have already got 10 kg of rice thrice.“Each of the families living at the three ‘Asrayan Prakalpa’ in Nohali union have so far received 30 kg of rice as special government relief assistance since the COVID-19 outbreak,” Titul said.Rehabilitated residents Alef Uddin, Beauty Khatun and Mashiur Rahman at Purbo Kochua-1 and Sabina Yasmin and others at Purbo Kochua-2 ‘Asrayan Prakalpa’ in Nohali union said they already received 30 kg of rice in three phases.President of ‘Chengmari Asrayan Phase-2 Prakalpa’ Samobaya Samity in Gangachara upazila Dulu Miah said the UNO already distributed rice twice among each of the 50 rehabilitated families in the project during the COVID-19 outbreak period.Residents of the project Abdur Razzaque, Nur Alam, Mashiur Rahman and Nazrul Islam and Lucky Begum said they got rice, masks, potato, pulse and other materials twice so far and need more assistance to survive during the special situation.Gangachara Sadar union Chairman Al Suman Abdullah said 50 rehabilitated families at ‘Chengmari Asrayan Phase-2 Prakalpa’ and 100 families at ‘Chengmari Asrayan-2 Prakalpa’ in his union are getting the government’s special relief assistance.Gangachara Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Taslima Begum said special relief assistance to the ‘Asrayan Prokalpo’ dwellers and awareness raising campaigns among them will continue till the COVID-19 situation becomes normal.President of Biswanath Asolator ‘Asrayan Prakalpa’ Samobaya Samity in Kawnia upazila of Rangpur Abul Kalam Azad said some 100 rehabilitated families there already got 15 kg of rice, other essentials and masks as special relief assistance from the government.Widow Mahfuza Begum, Zaheda Khatun and Joynal Abedin at the Biswanath Asolator ‘Asrayan Prakalpa’ said they got 10 kg of government rice in the first phase and five of kg of rice with potato and pulse in the second phase.Talking to BSS today, Kawnia UCO Masud Rana said collection of the weekly installments against the disbursed microcredit loans from the residents at Biswanath Asolator ‘Asrayan Prakalpa’ has been suspended under the present situation.Kawnia UNO Ulfat Ara Begum said distribution of special relief and masks and awareness enhancing activities about COVID-19 among the rehabilitated families, will continue at the Biswanath Asolator ‘Asrayan Prakalpa’ in the upazila.President of Osmanpur Abasan Khamar Danga Asrayan Prakalpa Samabaya Samity in Badarganj upazila of Rangpur Azmal Hossain said each of the 200 rehabilitated residents there already received 15 kg of government rice, potato and pulse in two phases.Residents of Osmanpur Abasan Khamar Danga ‘Asrayan Prokalpo’ Rashida Begum, Minara Khatun and Monwara Begum said they have received 10 kg rice each in the first phase and 5 kg of rice with potato and pulse each in the second phase.“We will continue special relief activities of the government among the residents of Osmanpur Abason Khamar Danga ‘Asrayan Prakalpa’ on priority basis until the COVID-19 situation becomes normal,” Badarganj UNO Md. Mehedi Hasan told BSS.Additional Divisional Commissioner (General) Md. Zakir Hossain said residents of ‘Asrayan Prakalpa’, one of the Prime Minister’s 10 priority initiatives, are being made aware of the COVID-19 spread along with continuation of the special relief assistance.