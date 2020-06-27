Richhang waterfall: The beauty of nature



Richhang is another natural waterfall and one of the most attractive tourist destinations in Khagrachhari District of Bangladesh. Not so wide and not as great as Jadepai or Nafakhum, but this beautiful waterfall successfully surprised the domestic and foreign travelers with its intrinsic natural beauty.











Richang Waterfall is located 11 km away from Khagrachari district headquarters and about 10km away from Matiranga Upazila Sadar (1 km South) Khagrachhari-Dhaka main road.





From the main road, going through the hilly path, it needs to go down by 235 steps. During the rainy season, the sound of the waterfall is heard when you are in the stairs.







The green hilly areas and the amazing environment will surely amaze you. This natural fountain/waterfall was discovered on 1993-94. Through the Jhom cultivation, the fountain comes to the attention of everyone. Fountain water falls below from 100 feet high, which has made the place more attractive.



How to go





There are two ways to get in Khagrachari, both by road: Direct from Dhaka via BaroiarHat or from Chittagong. A number of non-stop coach services are available from Dhaka (e.g., Shanti Paribahan, Soudia, S. Alam, Eagle and ShamoliParibahan).







Gabtoli, Saidabad, Komolapur and Kolabagan are the bus stand name in Dhaka where you can get bus tickets. From Chittagong you can get non-AC bus services of BRTC and Shanti Paribahan are most convenient with the fare as cheap as to travel to Khagarachari or the other two hill districts (Rangamati and Bandarban).











Oxygen-moor is the bus stand name in Chittagong. But there is no bus service will available after 6 pm. From Chittagong you can get non-AC bus services of BRTC and Shanti Paribahan are most convenient with the fare as cheap as to travel to Khagarachari or the other two hill districts (Rangamati and Bandarban). Oxygen-moor is the bus stand name in Chittagong. But there is no bus service will available after 6 pm.





There are several bus services which can take you - Saudia, S. Alam and Shanti. They left Dhaka for Khagrachhari every night. Bus fare is 520 taka. Rechhang bus stoppage is around 10 km before Khagrachhari town on Chittagong-Khagrachhari highway.







From there, one has to go another 2.1 km to Reach Rechhang Waterfalls. Any one can get down from the bus at Rechhang Bus Stoppage or can go there from Khagrachhari town by using other transportation. Available local transports are - ChanderGari, CNG scooter or Bus. There are also local bus services from Chitagong. The bus fare is 200- 240 taka.



Travel tips





* There is no arrangement for food & accommodation in Richhang waterfall. You have to carry drinking water and food on your own.





* Sleeping down from the tor of the walls can be dangerous.





* Can take some extra cloth.



Leave Your Comments