Another policeman dies of Covid-19

Touhidul Islam



Another policeman died at Rajarbagh Central Police Hospital (CPH) in the city after contracting coronavirus on Thursday. Constable Touhidul Islam breathed his last at the hospital on Thursday night, said Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) of Police Headquarters (Media) Md Sohel Rana, reports UNB.







He was posted at the Airport Zone of Traffic (Uttara Division) under Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP). With the death of Constable Touhid, a total of 37 members of Bangladesh police died from the virus infection during performing duties to protect the people from COVID-19.







He left behind his wife, one son, one daughter and a host of relatives. The body was sent to the village home of the deceased at Bojrok Santoshpur village of Mithapukur police station in Rangpur district under management of police. Then his body was buried there in presence of senior police officers of the district after maintaining religious formalities.





Leave Your Comments