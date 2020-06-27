Good news for students: Online classes start in Sherpur

Deputy Commissioner Anar Kali Mahbub



Students across the country face crisis as educational institutions are closed due to the COVID19 pandemic. In the circumstances, students in Sherpur district have good news to be happy.







At the initiative of the district administration, online classes have been launched. Channel 46 of Dish Line called 'Digital Cable Network' in Sherpur will broadcast online classes from 10:30am to 3:30pm everyday.





Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anar Kali Mahbub is behind such innovative and effective initiative. A views-exchange meeting was held recently in this regard with the participation of prominent educationists and journalists in Sherpur.The DC presided over the meeting.





ADC (General) Ehsanul Haque Mamun, Municipal Mayor Golam Kibria Liton Sherpur, Sherpur Govt Victoria Academy Headmaster Rezaul Karim, Shrepur Press Club President Md Sharifur Rahman, General Secretary Md Meraj Uddin, Nabarun Public School and College Principal Abul Kalam Azad were also present on the occasion, among others.





It was learnt that classes for 5th grader to 10th grader are conducted live every day from 4pm to 7:45 pm via a Facebook ID and a FB group named Online School.







The video of these classes is being aired in two phases on Channel 46 the next day. Moreover, these classes are also available on the district administration's own web portal. Educationists believe that conducting online education activities will overcome the ongoing crisis in the education system.









---Md Musharaf Hossain ,Sherpur

