Vegetable seeds distributed among farmers

Farmers from various unions of Chunarughat upazila in Habiganj receiving vegetable seeds from agriculture department of Chunarughat upazila on Thursday. -AA



Vegetable seeds have been distributed among farmers in Chunarughat of Habiganj district by the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE).





Md Jalal Uddin Sarkar, agriculture officer in Chunarughat upazila, distributed free high quality vegetable seeds and papaya saplings among some 250 farmers at the upazila auditorium on Thursday. Swapan Kumar Singh , marketing development officer of AR Malik Seeds Pvt. Ltd were also present in the distribution program.









---Swapan Kumar Singh, Habiganj

