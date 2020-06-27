WhatsApp brings back camera shortcut in new beta update



WhatsApp introduced the Messenger Rooms shortcut recently on its beta app. To do this, WhatsApp replaced the camera icon with the Messenger Rooms shortcut. The old camera icon is now back on WhatsApp beta, reports Hindustan Times. In the latest WhatsApp 2.20.194.11 beta update, users will see the old camera shortcut back.





In case you're wondering where this is happening it's under the attach button on chats. With the latest update there are now seven shortcuts including Messenger Rooms. This feature is visible for public beta users but only in select countries, WABetaInfo noted.





The Messenger Rooms shortcut essentially takes users to the Messenger app to start a group video call. Facebook introduced this last month for group video calls with up to 50 people.





Despite the shortcut, you would still need to have the Messenger app on your phone to make group video calls. WhatsApp group video calls currently support up to eight people. Facebook is bringing this Messenger Rooms shortcut on Instagram as well.





WABetaInfo also mentioned the read receipts issue which appeared in the last WhatsApp beta update. The message info for group chats disappeared for some users. This means that users can't see who has read or received messages in group chats. This issue still remains as the latest WhatsApp beta update doesn't have any fix for it.





